PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.05.

PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

