PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $352.75 million and $18.24 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 353,083,202 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 353,083,201.73. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99890154 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $19,526,167.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

