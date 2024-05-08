Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ventas by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

