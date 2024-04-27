Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers EnQuest (LON:ENQ) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 15.68 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £301.06 million, a P/E ratio of -142.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.13. EnQuest has a twelve month low of GBX 11.17 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.57 ($0.23).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

