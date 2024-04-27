Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers EnQuest (LON:ENQ) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
EnQuest Price Performance
Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 15.68 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £301.06 million, a P/E ratio of -142.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.13. EnQuest has a twelve month low of GBX 11.17 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.57 ($0.23).
EnQuest Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EnQuest
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.