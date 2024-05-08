Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVEI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvei

Nuvei Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.59. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nuvei by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.