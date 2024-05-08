Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

