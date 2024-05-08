Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Corebridge Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CRBG opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96.
Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.
