Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

HRZN stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.54 million, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 156,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

