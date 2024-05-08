Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Timbercreek Financial Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.40 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE TF opened at C$7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94. The firm has a market cap of C$625.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.07. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$7.85.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.49 million.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

