Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

