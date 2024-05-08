Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Raised by Analyst

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NWPX opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $359.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $36.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

