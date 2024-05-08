Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Alto Ingredients, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $273.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.92 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 413,116 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 210.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,092 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

