Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0 million-$185.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.9 million.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Recommended Stories

