The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5 million-$75.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.3 million.
The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.5 %
HCKT opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $612.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
