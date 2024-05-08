The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5 million-$75.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.3 million.

HCKT opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $612.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

