Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Plans Dividend of $0.55

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5496 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.
