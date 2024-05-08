Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 182.35% from the company’s current price.

STRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

STRO opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $265.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $113.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 71.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Stories

