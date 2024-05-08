Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zeta Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZETA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

