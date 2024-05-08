Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 31st

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 87.7% per year over the last three years.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $788.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Upwork Capitalizes on the Growing AI Gig Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.