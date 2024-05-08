Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Atlas Energy Solutions has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NYSE AESI opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Allison sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $34,807.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,860 shares of company stock worth $5,332,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

