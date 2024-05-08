FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

