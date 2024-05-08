M&T Bank Corp Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $481.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $483.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total transaction of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,279 shares of company stock valued at $25,511,064. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

