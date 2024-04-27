Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Raised to C$1.65

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$1.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$296.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.09. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$139,440.00. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

