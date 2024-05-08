Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.67.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

BR stock opened at $201.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.29 and a 200-day moving average of $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $144.54 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,223,959. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.