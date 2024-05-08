Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $956,827.89, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
