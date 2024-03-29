iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.35. 1,573,281 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

