SPAR Group (SGRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

SPAR Group Trading Down 7.5 %

SGRP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.