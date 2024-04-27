Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03, reports. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.49. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Larry Festival purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

