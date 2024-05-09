UroGen Pharma’s (URGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

