Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXR.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.42.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NXR.UN

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77. The stock has a market cap of C$493.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.66. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.