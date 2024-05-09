Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $41.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.95.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

