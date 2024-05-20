Reviewing Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Peoples Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $526.82 million 2.05 $113.36 million $3.34 9.13 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $7.40 million $2.22 6.18

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 20.17% 12.78% 1.45% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; interactive teller machines; insurance premium financing; check deposit and alert notification; commercial and technology equipment leasing; fiduciary and trust; underwriting, origination, and servicing of equipment leases, and equipment financing agreements; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; insurance premium finance lending and leasing; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Marietta, Ohio.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers accounts receivable loans, advanced restaurant financing loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, small business administration loans, and term loans; consumer loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services to other financial institutions. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

