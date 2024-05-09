Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 118.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 11.28% of Xcel Brands worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.