Head to Head Analysis: Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) vs. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 19.20% 9.16% 0.90% Eagle Financial Services 9.17% 8.85% 0.52%

Volatility & Risk

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Hawaiian and Eagle Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $794.42 million 3.53 $234.98 million $1.74 12.62 Eagle Financial Services $97.87 million 1.08 $9.36 million $2.65 11.25

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Eagle Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Hawaiian and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 2 1 0 0 1.33 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.96%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Hawaiian pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Eagle Financial Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and construction lending, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers wealth management, personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, investment management, retirement planning, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers fiduciary services; advisory services and investment products, including individual retirement accounts, mutual funds, tax-deferred annuities, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, brokerage certificates of deposit, and other brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; online bill payment services; wealth management services; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through full-service branches, loan production offices, drive-through only facility, and ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax, as well as Maryland community of Frederick. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

