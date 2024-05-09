Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.13.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 67,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $143.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

