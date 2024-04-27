Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.29, reports. The company had revenue of C$1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.01 billion.

Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

