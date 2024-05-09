Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $33.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Insider Activity

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $165,793.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,802. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

