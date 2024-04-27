Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.42. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

