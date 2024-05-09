Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

NYSE:MCW opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,161 shares of company stock worth $824,667. Corporate insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 86,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

