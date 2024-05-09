DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBVT stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading

