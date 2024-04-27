Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMED. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -143.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Amedisys by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

