TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

TEL stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.28. 74,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,864. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

