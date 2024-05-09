HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 71,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,806. The company has a market cap of $234.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,947.09% and a negative return on equity of 99.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $26,572,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 527.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 831,929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 667.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 666,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 448,319 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,711,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

