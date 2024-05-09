Fosun International Ltd Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $450,830,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $423,780,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $400,079,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $422,884,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.62. The stock had a trading volume of 153,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day moving average is $139.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

