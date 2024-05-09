Vivo Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 591,882 Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 591,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,495,000. Tourmaline Bio comprises 1.3% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Separately, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRML shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.83. 23,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.42.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Bio Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

