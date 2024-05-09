Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.64. 36,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

