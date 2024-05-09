Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens raised Redfin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.08.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 1,763,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $811.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.68. Redfin has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,746 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Redfin by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Redfin by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

