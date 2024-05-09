Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

