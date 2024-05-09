Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $81.52 and last traded at $81.18, with a volume of 92191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.

The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,689,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

