Vivo Capital LLC Invests $8.86 Million in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 510,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,000. Silence Therapeutics comprises about 0.7% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned 1.70% of Silence Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
SLN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.87. 2,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $27.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on SLN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
