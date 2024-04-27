Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,353,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $20,000,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,360,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,567,293. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Acrivon Therapeutics worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.