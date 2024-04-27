NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 325 ($4.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.08) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 313.89 ($3.88).

NWG opened at GBX 307.40 ($3.80) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.70 ($3.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,469.39%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

